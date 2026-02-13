Two arrested from Jharkhand’s Palamu for murdering woman in Himachal Pradesh

Medininagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police arrested two persons from Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Friday in connection with the alleged murder of a woman, officials said.

According to police, the duo allegedly killed the woman and dumped her body inside a septic tank in Himachal Pradesh.

"A police team from Himachal Pradesh arrested two persons accused in a murder that took place at Kosariya village within Sadar police station limits in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on January 16," Leslieganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha said.

"After the murder, the duo dumped the woman’s body inside a septic tank," he said.

The arrested, identified as Bansi Chauhan and Guddu Chauhan, both aged between 30 and 35 years, hail from Naudiha Bahera village within Pipratand police station limits of Jharkhand and are brothers-in-law of the deceased, another official said.

The case came to light after deceased Gudiya Devi’s father contacted Himachal Pradesh Police and filed a complaint regarding his daughter’s disappearance. During investigation, it was found that her husband, Govind Chauhan, and his brother, Guddu Chauhan, were involved in her killing, the SDPO said.

"The victim’s husband is the main accused and is still absconding. The woman used to live in Himachal with her husband and brother-in-law to earn a livelihood. When her husband and brother-in-law returned to Palamu without her, the deceased's father became suspicious and lodged a police complaint," he added. PTI RPS COR RPS MNB