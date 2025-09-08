Two arrested in 1998 Mangaluru communal riots case, after 26 years on the run

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 8 (PTI) Police in Dakshina Kannada district have arrested two men who had been absconding for nearly 26 years in connection with a communal riot case reported in Mulki in December 1998, officials said on Monday.

According to a police statement, the accused—Leeladhar (52) of Kemral village in Mulki taluk and Chandrahass Keshav Shetty (59) of Pedupanambur, Haleangadi, Mangaluru—had evaded arrest since the incident.

The case dates back to December 31, 1998, when riots broke out in Haleangadi under Mulki police station limits, during which arson and property damage were reported. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the two accused were named in the chargesheet but failed to appear before the court, following which the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court, Moodbidri, had declared the case as long pending.

Acting on specific inputs, Mulki police recently traced Leeladhar, who had returned to his native place and was staying in a rented house in Kemral. He was arrested and produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

In a parallel development, Chandrahass Shetty, who had fled to Dubai, was detained at Mumbai International Airport on August 30, 2025. He was also produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said fresh cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been registered against the duo for violating court proclamation orders by absconding. PTI COR AMP ADB