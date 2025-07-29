Two arrested in Amethi for teen's rape, attempted change of religion

Amethi (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Police arrested two men under the "love jihad" law for their alleged involvement in raping a 17-year-old girl from Amethi, attempting to forcefully change her religion and pressure her to marry, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said following a complaint from the victim's brother, the police registered an FIR at Peeparpur police station and arrested Haider Ali and Ajit Pal.

The brother, in his complaint, said Ali allegedly took his 17-year-old sister to Hyderabad about a month ago and kept her in a room.

He alleged that Ali began beating her after a few days and attempted to forcefully convert to Islam and marry him. Ali allegedly also raped her in the room, the complainant said.

On July 10, while Ali was away, the girl managed to escape with help from a man from Tikawar and returned home in a distressed state, her brother said.

Later, she informed her family about the incident, the officer said.

Police said they have filed charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and relevant sections of the BNS for rape. The victim has undergone a medical examination and further legal action is underway, police said Inspector Ramraj Kushwaha, in charge of Peeparpur police station, said Ajit Pal was responsible for the girl's "abduction" and played a key role in the incident as he was allegedly involved in such activities in Hyderabad. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY