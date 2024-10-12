Two arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for circulating pornography video

Itanagar, Oct 12 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested two persons for creating a pornography video using a photograph of a girl and circulating it, an officer said on Saturday.

The girl lodged a complaint with Nahalagun police station after discovering that her image was being used in a pornography video circulated on various social media platforms, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

The SP said the video was initially shared on the Telegram app, where it was made available to individuals in exchange for payment.

The main accused who created the fake pornography video using the image of the complainant and circulating it in exchange for money was arrested along with another person from Naharlagun on Friday, the SP said.

The devices used to create the fake accounts and distribute the video have been seized as evidence for further examination, the SP added. PTI CORR RG