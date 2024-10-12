Two arrested in connection with man's murder in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Lucknow, police said.

Victim Mohammad Aftab was reported missing on October 8 and his body was later found under the Ghaila bridge in the Madiyaon police station area.

The victim's father Mohammad Altaf alleged Fazil and Afaq, both residents of the same locality, killed his son. "The motive behind the murder is believed to be jealousy over a girl with whom Fazil was planning to marry," reads a press statement issued by police.

They alleged confessed to the crime, detailing how they lured Aftab to their house, killed him, and disposed of his body under the bridge, police said.