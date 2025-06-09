Two arrested in connection with murder of 55-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Jun 9 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The victim, Vimla Devi, was shot dead in her house in Baghmara Tola in Bahala in Chatarpur police station area on May 16, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Gautam Kumar (23) and his relative Vinod Bhuiyan (35), SP Reeshma Ramesan said.

During interrogation, Gautam told police that his family was not doing well "because of witchcraft" done by Vimla Devi, with whom he also had a land dispute, she said.

"Accordingly, on Gautam's insistence, Vinod hired Sakendra Oraon, a contract killer, and paid him Rs 50,000 as an advance. The deal was struck at Rs 80,000, and the remaining amount was to be paid after the job was completed," she said.

"On the night of the incident, Sakendra, along with two accomplices, went to Vimla Devi's house on a motorcycle and killed her in her sleep," she added.

Sakendra and one of his associates, Yaad Ali, have already been arrested, and a search is on for the other accomplice, the SP said. PTI BS SOM