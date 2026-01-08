Two arrested in Delhi's Jafrabad double murder case after encounter

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two members of the Hashim Baba gang wanted for murdering two brothers in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad last month after a brief exchange of fire, officials said.

According to the police, the arrests are linked to the killing of Nadeem and Faizal on December 16, 2025. The brothers were shot dead in a brutal, well-planned attack in which around 50 rounds were fired.

Investigators said the assailants lay in wait for nearly half an hour before opening fire as soon as the victims arrived at the spot.

The accused have been identified as Asad Amin (22), cousin of the victims and Mohd Danish (34), they said.

Initial investigations pointed to the involvement of members of the Hashim Baba gang, with police describing the killings as a retaliatory act linked to illegal arms dealing.

During a separate probe in August, an arms dealer had allegedly disclosed Nadeem's name, following which Nadeem named Danish, they said.

Police believe Danish, who allegedly supplied arms to the gang, planned the attack to avenge the disclosure.

Police relied on sustained manual intelligence and technical surveillance to monitor the movements of the suspects and identify their hideouts.

On Thursday, acting on specific information, the team laid a trap in the Ghazipur Paper Market area and carried out an encounter; both accused were apprehended and taken to the hospital, the police said.

Police also recovered three pistols of different calibres, including a 9 mm weapon, live cartridges, empty shells, and a scooter allegedly used in the crime. The scooter was found to be linked to a case registered at Jafrabad police station, the officials said.

Police said Asad is a key member of the Hashim Baba gang and had earlier figured in a firing incident at GTB Hospital in 2024, while Danish is alleged to be the main conspirator in the double murder case.

Further investigation is underway to trace other associates and the source of the recovered weapons. PTI SSJ SSJ APL APL