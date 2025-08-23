Two arrested in drug trafficking case

Itanagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in trafficking of drugs in Itanagar Capital Complex, an officer said.

A police team intercepted a vehicle on Friday night. During checking in the presence of special judicial magistrate (Narcotics) Oli Koyu and an independent witness, police seized more than 10 vials of heroin weighing 2.50 gm, cash, from their possession, the officer said.

Police have seized the items and the vehicle.

A case has been registered at Chimpu police station under the NDPS Act, and an investigation is on to trace the wider supply chain, the officer added. PTI COR RG