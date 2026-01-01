Two arrested in Faridabad for printing, circulating counterfeit currency notes

Faridabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Police here have arrested two persons for allegedly printing and circulating fake currency notes and seized counterfeit notes of various denominations along with a printer from their possession.

The sized notes include one Rs 500 note, five Rs 200 notes and ten Rs 100 notes, police said.

The accused were identified as Lucky (19), from Gidoh village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and Yogesh (19), a resident of Mukesh Colony in Ballabgarh here.

During interrogation, Yogesh revealed that he printed the fake currency using a printer and handed over the notes to Lucky to circulate them in the market, a police officer said.

Both accused were produced before a city court and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday, he added.