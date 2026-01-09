Two arrested in frontier highway land compensation scam in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Arunachal Pradesh has arrested two persons for allegedly acting as brokers in a multi-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway, officials said on Friday.

The arrests were made on Thursday in connection with the alleged manipulation of land compensation awards in East Kameng district.

They were identified as Rajo Gyadi (46) of Tassomora village and Yayo Yangfo (36) of T-II Colony, Seppa.

The ACB claimed that Gyadi, in connivance with the then District Land Records and Settlement Officer (DLRSO) Takam Kechak, fraudulently enhanced compensation amounts in favour of certain beneficiaries.

Investigators claimed the syndicate collected bribes totalling Rs 19.51 crore from beneficiaries, of which Gyadi alone received Rs 1.96 crore through post-dated cheques routed into his personal and firm-linked bank accounts.

Yangfo allegedly played a key role in routing bribe money through post-dated cheques and is accused of collecting Rs 1.77 crore, an amount included in the total bribe figure, by facilitating transactions from beneficiary accounts, the ACB said.

The probe has also led to the arrest of another accused, Khya Byagang, whose interrogation helped investigators trace critical financial trails, officials added.

ACB officials said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses and financial evidence is examined.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the Rs 130-crore land compensation for the 125.5-km Lada–Sarli stretch of the strategic Arunachal Frontier Highway, aimed at improving connectivity along the India–China border. PTI CORR MNB