Two arrested in Gorakhpur for duping people on pretext of jobs abroad

Gorakhpur, Mar 21 (PTI) Police in Gorakhpur have arrested two individuals for allegedly duping people by promising overseas jobs and providing forged visas and fake air tickets, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Srivastav said the accused, identified as Harendra (28) and Rajan Yadav (30), used to collect money from people under the pretense of arranging their travel abroad and provided them with fraudulent travel documents.

"Harendra was apprehended from Chauri Chaura while Rajan Yadav was arrested from the Jhangha area of Gorakhpur district," Srivastav said.

Harendra, son of late Ram Milan, is a resident of Belwa Babu village under Chauri Chaura police station in Gorakhpur. Rajan Yadav, son of Hareram Yadav, hails from Pidra Belsara village in Uchkaon in Bihar's Gopalganj district, the police added. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS