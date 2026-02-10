Two arrested in Hyderabad for illegal trade of tiger nails, canine teeth

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for the illegal possession and attempted trade of tiger nails and canine teeth, the Telangana Forest Department said.

Acting on specific information that individuals involved in the illegal trade of wildlife articles, including tiger nails and canine teeth, were attempting to sell them on the grey market, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, planned and executed an operation at Nampally on February 9.

The DRI identified and intercepted the two traffickers at the location in a swift and coordinated action, a release said.

Seven tiger nails and three canine teeth, along with the packing material and bag used for concealment, were seized under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The traffickers, along with the recovered wildlife articles, packing material, backpack, and mobile phones, were handed over to Telangana State Forest officials for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

During questioning, the duo confessed that the wildlife articles had been sold by a friend from Kerala, who is known to both accused, the Telangana Forest Department said.

A case has been registered, and the accused were produced before a city court, which remanded them to 15 days of judicial custody.

Information about the case has been shared with the Kerala Forest Department to conduct further inquiries and trace the source of the materials, it added.

Tiger (Panthera tigris) is a protected species listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Possession or trade of tiger parts is a punishable offence under the Act. PTI VVK SSK