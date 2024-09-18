Two arrested in Kerala for compelling woman to participate in nude ritual

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 18 (PTI) Two people have been arrested by the police in Kerala for allegedly compelling a woman to participate in a nude ritual after attempting to mislead her.

Prakasan, 46, and the woman's husband were arrested by the police in Thamarassery in this north Kerala district, based on her complaint.

The woman alleged in her complaint that Prakasan had told her that an evil spirit residing in her husband's body was causing problems in their marriage, and that performing a nude ritual on her would resolve all issues.

Sensing Prakasan's and her husband's intentions, who is allegedly abusive in nature, she lodged a complaint with the police.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, the police said.