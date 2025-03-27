Two arrested in Kerala in visa fraud case

Kochi, Mar 27 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly taking more than one crore rupees from several persons on the false promise of arranging visas for them to Australia, police said on Thursday.

The duo, college professor Thomas N Isaac (51) and Pradeep Kumar (42), were arrested following a complaint against them by a native of Kothamangalam here, police said.

While Isaac was a professor at a college in Muvattupuzha, Kumar was a sports teacher in Tamil Nadu, they said.

Kumar, who was in hiding, was caught from Trichy.

There are similar cases against both of them in Kaliyar and Thodupuzha stations, it said and added that the probe in the case was supervised by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.