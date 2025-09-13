Two arrested in kidnapping, extortion case after absconding for over a month

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended two men from Noida for allegedly kidnapped a visa agent and recorded obscene videos of him to extort money from his wife, an official said on Saturday.

The visa agent was allegedly kept for a day before being released by five people involved in the abduction. The two men, both of whom hail from Bihar, were arrested on Tuesday.

"On July 28, a woman reported that her husband, who works as a visa agent, had gone to Shaheen Bagh on the invitation of his business partner Md Jiya Iqbal alias Bablu but never returned," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

His phone was found switched off, after which she received a call from an unidentified person. A case was registered at Chandni Mahal police station.

The following day, the man was traced and rescued from Taimur Nagar.

In his statement, the victim said he was kidnapped by Iqbal, Safatulla Khan and Aas Md. They allegedly assaulted him, recorded obscene videos and circulated them online. The accused also demanded Rs 2 lakh as extortion, police said.

The victim further alleged that he was later taken to Noida by Sadik and Asghar, where he was held for a day before being released. A police team found him while he was returning home.

Police said Iqbal, Safatulla and Aas Md were arrested soon after the incident. However, Asghar and Sadik had managed to evade arrest but were finally caught.

Police carried out raids in Noida and apprehended the duo from Sector-5 on September 9. During questioning, the two men disclosed that earlier they worked as overseas employment suppliers but had since started a bag manufacturing business.