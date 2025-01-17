Two arrested in possession of illegal explosives in Nuh

Gurugram, Jan 17 (PTI) Nuh police arrested two youths in possession of materials used as explosives, saying they were going to sell them to the mining mafia, officials said on Friday.

Police have recovered 100 rolls of explosives, 96 metres of safety fuse wire and 200 detonators from the possession of the accused, they added.

Police investigation revealed that the accused used to sell the explosives to the mining mafia who use them to carry out blasts to extract sand.

An FIR was registered at Punhana police station on the matter. Both the accused were produced in a Nuh court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to police, a team of anti-vehicle theft (AVT) of Rojka Meo was present on Punhana-Jurheda road while patrolling on Wednesday night when they saw two youths standing near the Thek village shop.

Police arrested both the accused -- Sharif and Irsad -- from the spot.

During questioning, they revealed that they were going to sell the explosives to one Salim. "We are trying to nab Salim," said ASI Navneet Singh, the investigating officer. PTI COR SKY SKY