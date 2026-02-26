Two arrested in Ranchi with psychedelic drug LSD worth Rs 8 lakh

Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with 1.74 grams of LSD worth around Rs 8 lakh here, police said on Thursday.

The consignment was reportedly imported from the Netherlands by post using the dark web, they said.

"This is for the first time when Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), a semi-synthetic drug, has been recovered in Ranchi. The dealers wanted to introduce the drug to make money," Ranchi SP (City) Paras Rana told reporters.

LSD is a powerful hallucinogenic (psychedelic) drug that alters a person’s thoughts, feelings, and perception of reality.

He said police received a tip-off on Wednesday that a person had ordered a narcotic substance by post, which was to be delivered at Ojha Market in Jharkhand capital's Hesal area.

"A police team reached the market around 3.30 pm on Wednesday and caught the youth with the parcel. When the parcel was opened, an envelope was found carrying 100 patches of LSD," he said.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Abhishek Kumar (20), said one of his associates and he ordered the drug by using the dark web and paying through crypto.

"Based on interrogation, his associate Avinash Kumar (21) was also arrested. They were planning to sell the substance in Ranchi market. A LSD patch costs around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB