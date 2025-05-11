Two arrested in Surat with hybrid ganja valued at Rs 60 lakh

Surat, May 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in Gujarat’s Surat city with hybrid ganja valued at Rs 60 lakh, police said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off about drugs, a crime branch team raided a flat in a Gujarat Housing Board building in the city’s Pandesara locality on the night of May 9, a police official said.

The team arrested two persons and recovered around 2 kg of hybrid ganja from them, he said.

Hybrid ganja refers to cannabis (marijuana) strains that are a mix of both indica and sativa varieties.

A probe is underway to find out where the drug, valued at about Rs 60 lakh, was procured from and to whom it was going to be supplied, the official said.

The accused, Aditya Singh and Piyush Patel, are natives of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, respectively, and both lived in Surat, the police said.

A case was registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR KA NR