Two arrested in UP's Bahraich for online fraud

Bahraich, Apr 20 (PTI) Police have arrested two cybercriminals for allegedly duping people and embezzling money in this Uttar Pradesh district, an officer said on Sunday.

Forged documents, equipment and a car have been seized from the accused -- Mushir and Anwar, both residents of Sheikhdahir Mohalla in Bahraich city's Kotwali Dehat area -- who were arrested on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) Pahup Singh told reporters the accused, on the pretext of providing loans or investing money on share trading apps, opened accounts in the name of the victims. They controlled the operations of these accounts, diverting and manipulating the money according to their wish.

Without informing the account holders, they received and transferred money via netbanking for online gaming and trading. When any account holder learned about these transactions, the fraudsters paid them at a rate of one and a half per cent on the deposited amount, the officer said.

He said a case was registered at Bahraich Cyber Crime police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act based on the complaint of some of the victims.

Singh said the police seized from the accused 10 ATM cards, photocopies of two Aadhaar cards, five forged Aadhaar cards, six cheques, 10 cheque books of various banks, two GST registration documents, two seals, a laptop and a car.

The police have uncovered transactions of more than Rs 3 crore during initial investigations, Singh said. PTI COR CDN SZM SZM