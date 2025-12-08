Two arrested in Varanasi for illegally selling codeine-based cough syrup

Varanasi (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Police in Varanasi have arrested two men for the illegal sale of codeine-based cough syrup, officials said on Monday.

The arrested duo has been identified as Vishal Kumar Jaiswal and Badal Arya, DCP (Kashi zone) Gaurav Banswal said.

The probe revealed that Shubham Jaiswal of Shaili Traders obtained a drug licence using forged documents and then used it to purchase and sell large quantities of codeine-based cough syrup through various medical firms for recreational drug use.

Banswal said that during interrogation, Vishal Kumar and Arya revealed that they met Amit Jaiswal, the proprietor of Shrihari Pharma and Surgical Agency, and Shubham Jaiswal through DSA Pharma, Varanasi.

During the meeting, the accused were lured with the promise of making quick money to join the cough syrup business, which they agreed to.

The Jaiswals then helped the duo obtain a drug licence by preparing forged documents, the DCP said.

The accused said Shubham Jaiswal, through Divesh Jaiswal, paid them a monthly commission ranging between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

The money received in their accounts was quickly transferred to Shaili Traders' account. Divesh Jaiswal had complete access to their bank account details. He would ask for the OTP when transferring the money.

They conducted business worth approximately Rs 7 crore within a year, the officer said.

Vishal Kumar’s firm Hari Om Pharma purchased 4,18,000 bottles of cough syrup from Shaili Traders, which were then sold for over Rs 5 crore, Banswal said.

Arya's firm Kal Bhairav Traders purchased 1,23,000 bottles of cough syrup from Shaili Traders, which were then sold for over Rs 2 crore, he added. PTI COR NAV ARI