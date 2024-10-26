Two arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing man in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Two youths were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old man in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when Mukesh Jha, a native of Nepal, was stabbed to death while trying to stop a snatcher from taking his female friend's phone, they said.

The accused were identified as Vishal Suri (22), Shreyansh Rana alias Nonu alias Rana (20), and a 16 year-old boy, a police officer said.

The officer said none of the accused have any previous criminal records.

The police said they have recovered a knife used in the crime and seized the scooter that the trio were riding.

At the time of the incident, Jha along with his female friend was returning home after having dinner in a restaurant.

"While walking, as they reached Sat Brahwa School, three people who were standing nearby, tried to snatch a mobile phone from the hands of the woman but Jha resisted," the officer said.

"A scuffle broke out between them. One of the accused stabbed Jha, snatched the mobile phone and the trio fled the spot," the officer added.

The victim was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

Jha was a native of Nepal and was living in a rented accommodation in west Delhi's Mohan Garden run a roadside garment shop in Karol Bagh's Tank Road area, they said.

He is survived by his wife and parents, who live in Nepal, they added. PTI ALK RPA