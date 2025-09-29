Two arrested on suspicion of cow slaughter after encounter in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Two men, accused of cow slaughter, were arrested on Monday following an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said that following a tip-off about suspected cow traffickers, the police launched a checking operation near the Inayat Patti canal.

During the operation, some suspects allegedly opened fire at the police from behind the bushes, he said.

In retaliatory firing by the police, two of the suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were arrested, according to the DCP. The arrested individuals were identified as Naseem Ahmad and Aleem Ahmad.

The police said Naseem is an accused in three cases, including that of cow slaughter, while Aleem faces two criminal cases.

A country-made pistol, .32 bore pistol, and cartridges were allegedly recovered from their possession, the police said, adding that other suspects managed to flee and a search is underway to trace them.

The arrested individuals were admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered against them on the charges of cow slaughter as well as under the Arms Act, the police added.