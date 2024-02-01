Two arrested over death of man at YouTuber friend's party

Noida, Jan 31 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Wednesday over the death of a 24-year-old man who died allegedly after he was punched on the head by the duo during a party thrown by their YouTuber friend in Greater Noida, police said.

The accused, both aged around 25, were under the influence of alcohol when an argument broke out between them and the deceased, police said.

According to the police, the accused assaulted Deepak Singh during a party on the night of January 28, which was organised to celebrate a milestone YouTuber Manish Singh -- also a mutual friend -- reached on the streaming platform.

"An FIR was lodged at the local Dankaur police station on the basis of a complaint by Manish's father. Subsequently, both the accused Yogendra and Vijay were held for questioning. On Wednesday they were arrested," a police spokesperson said.

The incident took place at Mohammadpur Gurjar when Deepak had gone to a party hosted by Manish, Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

An argument broke out between some people in the party -- many of whom had consumed excessive amounts of alcohol -- and Deepak was punched on the head and assaulted before he left for home, Sharma said.

Later in the night, his health deteriorated and he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed on January 29 due to a blood clot in the head, according to police.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 147, 149 (both related to rioting), 323 (assault) and 304 (causing death by negligence), police added.