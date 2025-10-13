Two arrested, stolen Jain temple kalash recovered in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of a gold-plated kalash (urn) worth around Rs 40 lakh from a Jain temple in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, an official said on Monday.

The kalash has also been recovered, but the “main burglar” remains at large, he said.

Both the accused -- a A 42-year-old woman from Sundar Nagri and Danish (24) from New Mustafabad -- are scrap dealers, according to the official. Police had received information about the theft on Saturday, and a case under the relevant sections was registered, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the woman was apprehended from the Sundar Nagri area, and parts of the stolen kalash were recovered from her possession, police said.

"On sustained interrogation, she confessed to having purchased the stolen item from the burglar and led the police to another scrap dealer, Danish. The remaining parts of the kalash were recovered from his shop," the officer said.

Efforts are on to nab the main burglar, according to police.

The theft came to light on Saturday morning when temple staff discovered that the kalash, installed atop the spire, was missing. CCTV footage showed a man climbing down a pole inside the temple premises after allegedly removing the urn during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when most residents in the area were busy with Karva Chauth celebrations.

Police said the stolen kalash, made of 'ashta-dhatu' (auspicious alloy of eight metals) and containing around 200 grams of gold, was worth approximately Rs 35-40 lakh.

The incident had led to concern among the Jain community, as ceremonial items worth Rs 1.5 crore were also stolen last month during a religious procession near the Red Fort. PTI SSJ PRK PRK