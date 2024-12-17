Two arrested, two absconding in Kerala tribal man dragging case

Wayanad (Kerala), Dec 17 (PTI) Two persons have been taken into custody by the police here in connection with an incident in which a tribal man was dragged for nearly half a kilometre along a road in this northern Kerala district two days ago.

The police said on Tuesday that the suspects, Mohammed Harshid and Abhiram, both residents of Pachilakkad, were taken into custody from Kalpetta.

Out of the four accused, two are still absconding. They have been identified as Vishnu and Nabeel, the police said.

The incident happened near a check dam at Koodal Kadavu in Mananthavady here on December 15 evening, and the visuals were aired by television channels on Monday.

Meanwhile, the victim, Mathan, said that the accused were suspected to have been under the influence of drugs.

He also revealed that drug usage is prevalent in the Koodal Kadavu area and added that the group had no prior acquaintance with him.

Mathan further stated that the gang had caused problems in the lower areas of Koodalkadavu as well.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, O R Kelu, visited Mathan, who is recovering in hospital.

"This is an incident that should never have happened. It highlights the attitude towards the tribal community," the minister said.

A CMO source said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed strict action in the case.

According to police, Mathan, hailing from the Chemmadu settlement, suffered injuries in his hands, hips, and legs after being dragged along the road by the occupants of the car, who were suspected to be tourists who came here to see the check dam.

The 49-year-old tribal man's thumb got caught in the car door, and those inside the vehicle dragged him along the road for nearly half a kilometre despite repeated cries to stop it, an eyewitness had said. PTI COR TGB KH