Two arrested, two juveniles detained for murdering man, robbing motorcyclist

Nashik, Mar 14 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and two juveniles detained for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in Ambad in Nashik and carrying out an armed robbery some time later, a police official said on Friday.

Sumit Deore was attacked by four persons on Thursday evening near Shubham Park church over an old enmity, and he succumbed to injuries after being rushed to hospital, the Ambad police station official said.

"Later, we go information that the four had stolen the two-wheeler of Naitik Thakur after attacking him with sharp weapons. Police teams managed to zero in on the four accused, including two juveniles. Two persons have been arrested, while the juveniles have been detained," he said.

The two cases were solved in eight hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Raut said. PTI COR BNM