Two arrested with 14 stolen motorcycles in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Two thieves were arrested from the Badarpur area of southeast Delhi with 14 stolen motorcycles, police said on Sunday.

Naim (28) and Israil alias Bilal (27) were arrested on March 26 during police patrolling in Khatushyam Park, they said.

"The two were found riding a stolen motorcycle, which was traced to an e-FIR registered at Badarpur police station. Upon interrogation, they admitted to stealing 17 motorcycles over the past six to eight months from different areas, including Govind Puri, Badarpur, Faridabad and Sangam Vihar," a senior police officer said.

Naim and Israil ran an auto repair shop, Naim Bike Repairing Centre, in Pul Prahladpur. They dismantled stolen motorcycles, used spare parts for repairs and sold scrap to local vendors, the officer said.

The recovered motorcycles include those stolen from Badarpur, Govind Puri, Faridabad and Bhiwani. While five of them were in working condition, nine had been dismantled for parts, police said.

They said both accused have a criminal history and were arrested in 2017.