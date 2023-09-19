Two arrested with 1.5 kg opium, 7 kg opium powder in Rajatshan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Two alleged smugglers were arrested on Tuesday and 1.5 kg of opium and seven kg of opium powder were seized in Rajatshan's Bhilwara district, police said.

The value of the seized contraband in the market is estimated to be around Rs 8.55 lakh, they said.

In a statement, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN said that they were apprehended by a CID team from an area under the Gulabpura police station as part of a campaign against drug trafficking.

Gopal and Bheru Lal were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.

The official said that Gopal was on a motorcycle and was caught by the team. He revealed that he was escorting a car carrying the contraband, Dinesh said.

Later, when the car entered the Gulabpura police station's area, it was stopped and 1.5 kg of high quality opium and seven kg of opium doda powder were seized, the official said.