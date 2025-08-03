Two arrested with 23 grams of heroin in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 3 (PTI) Two youths who were returning from Silchar in Assam were arrested here with over 23 grams of heroin, police said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel intercepted the bus they were travelling in and arrested them after 23.24 grams of heroin were found in their possession, a police officer said.

The accused concealed the heroin in two soap cases.Both individuals were taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said that efforts are on to identify and apprehend the supplier, who is believed to be based in Assam. PTI JOP SBN SBN