Two arrested with 26 grams of chitta in Himachal's Theog

Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) Two drug peddlers have been arrested from Himachal Pradesh's Theog along with 26 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin), police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Aayush (21) and Rajan Dogra (28), both residents of Kotkhai Tehsil, Shimla district, they said.

According to the police, the arrest came after the police received a tip stating that several drug peddlers were present at Theog bypass.

Taking prompt action, a police team reached the spot and nabbed the accused, who were sitting in a car park along the roadside, with the contraband, they said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the police added. PTI COR NB NB