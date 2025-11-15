Two arrested with 3 kg heroin in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Jammu and seized more than three kg of heroin from their possession valued at around Rs 15 crore, officials said on Saturday.

A patrol party led by the SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station arrested the duo from near a crematorium in Shastri Nagar, a police spokesman said.

In total, 3.260 kg of heroin was seized from the peddlers, he said, calling the recovery a “big catch” and a "significant blow" to drug traffickers in the region.

Police are probing the matter after registering a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the spokesman said. PTI TAS ARI