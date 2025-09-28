Two arrested with 4 kg heroin in Amritsar: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) The counter-intelligence unit of Punjab Police has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module having links to Pakistan with the arrest of two of its operatives, and recovered 4 kg of heroin from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Tony, a resident of Attari in Amritsar, and Pawanbir Singh, a resident of Basarke Bhaini in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering the heroin, police also impounded a motorcycle used by the duo to transport the consignments.

Investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Rana King, who uses drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border, the DGP said.

Sharing details, the officer said the counter-intelligence unit received specific information about the retrieval of large quantities of narcotics from the border area.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team laid a trap and intercepted both the suspects near the Manu Hospital, when they were going to deliver a consignment in the Chheharta area, the DGP said.

Further investigations are underway to unearth the entire module, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added. PTI CHS ARI