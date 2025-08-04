Two arrested with 660 rolls of banned Chinese manjha in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men involved in the sale of banned Chinese manjha and recovered 660 rolls of it from their possession, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Manish (23) and Saleem Pathan, both residents of Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Police said the arrests were made following a tip-off and sustained surveillance.

Acting on a tip-off, a team raided an area near Milan Garden in Mandoli on August 1 and apprehended Manish. Police recovered 540 rolls of banned Chinese manjha from his tempo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said.

He further said that during interrogation, Manish revealed that he had been buying Chinese manjha from a kite shop in Muradnagar and selling it in Delhi at higher prices since last year.

Based on his disclosure, police raided a shop in Main Bazar, Muradnagar, and apprehended the second accused, Saleem Pathan and recovered 120 rolls from his shop.

He told the investigators that he had been purchasing the manjha from a supplier in Karnal in Haryana.

Saleem has been secretly selling the banned product for over two years, police said. Further investigation is underway, the DCP added.