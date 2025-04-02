Two arrested with cannabis worth Rs 25 lakh in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) The Jhansi police on Wednesday seized over a quintal of illegal "ganja" (cannabis) being transported from Odisha to Punjab and arrested two smugglers, an official said.

According to the police, the estimated market value of the seized contraband is over Rs 25 lakh.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said the accused, Krishna (34) of EWS Colony, Ludhiana; and Ranbir (31) of Tingari Khurd, Ludhiana, were transporting 113 kg of cannabis hidden in 114 packets inside the chassis of their truck.

They were intercepted and arrested during a routine check near Parichha by the Badagaon police and a special team.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were smuggling the contraband from Odisha to Ludhiana, Singh said.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and they have been sent to jail.

The police are investigating further to track down their accomplices, he added.