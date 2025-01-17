Two arrested with drugs, cash more than Rs 3 lakh in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 17 (PTI) Security forces arrested two persons, including a woman, after recovering drugs and cash from their possession in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Friday.

The accused were arrested from Mata village of the district on Thursday when the security forces stopped their vehicle for checking.

More than 1.73 lakh yaba tablets, 208 soap cases containing brown and Rs 3.37 lakh in cash were recovered from them, the police said.

A case has been registered. PTI COR SBN SBN