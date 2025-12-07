Two arrested with drugs worth Rs 12.5 crore in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 7 (PTI) Two persons from Assam were arrested with drugs worth nearly Rs 12.5 crore from Manipur’s Jiribam district, police said on Sunday.

A joint team of Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles apprehended the two for carrying contraband in a vehicle from Leingangpokpi in Jiribam district on Friday, officials said.

They have been identified as Rajib Hussain Mazumder of Ranighat and Sahar Alom Mazumder of Dubang in Assam's Cachar district.

According to police, 50,000 highly addictive WY/R-marked tablets weighing 5.185 kgs were recovered from their possession.

Former chief minister N. Biren Singh appreciated the seizure and called for a drug-free state.

In a post on X, he said, "I truly appreciate the joint team of Assam Rifles, Police and CRPF for the recovery of 50,000 WY/R tablets worth about Rs 12.5 crore and the arrest of two persons during an operation in Jiribam." "The fight for a drug free Manipur is a shared responsibility and our security forces are working day and night to safeguard the future of our youth and the integrity of our land" Singh said. PTI COR MNB