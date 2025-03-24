Two arrested with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 24 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 2 crore, meant for smuggling sent to Bangladesh, were seized and two persons were arrested in Assam's South Salmara district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Sunday seized 8,000 Yaba tablets that were brought in from a neighbouring state, he posted on X.

Sarma congratulated the state police for the success of the operation.

Yaba, also called the 'crazy medicine', is banned in the country as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.