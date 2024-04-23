Two arrested with firearms

Thane, Apr 23 (PTI) Two men have been arrested here with several firearms and ammunition, police said on Tuesday.

Vigilance has been stepped up in the city in view of the Lok Sabha elections, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil.

On April 18, Shambu Suresh Mahato (35), a resident of Bihar, was intercepted in Saket Road area and four pistols, two country-made revolvers, a magazine and 18 live cartridges were seized from his possession, the DCP said.

Mahato had been sentenced to imprisonment in a murder case in Rabale area in 2011 and got into arms trafficking after serving the sentence, the official said.

On Monday, police arrested Shebahadur Navbahadur Kharki, a resident of Chandigarh, in Wagle Estate area here and seized two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from his possession.

Both were booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and IPC.

Police were probing the purpose for which the firearms were meant, the DCP said. PTI COR KRK