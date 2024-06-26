Two arrested with heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Tripura

Agartala, Jun 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested from North Tripura’s Dharmanagar area with heroin worth around Rs 2 crore, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Based on specific inputs, a police team intercepted a vehicle without a registration number at Dharmanagar area, he said.

“During search of the vehicle, more than 200 gm of heroin were recovered. Two persons have also been arrested,” SP (North district) Bhanupada Chakraborty told reporters.

He said the consignment was coming from Myanmar through the Mizoram border to Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

Further investigation is underway. PTI PS RBT