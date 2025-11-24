Two arrested with MDMA, LSD in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 24 (PTI) In a major drug haul, police on Monday arrested two persons and seized 250 grams of MDMA and 99 LSD stamps here, officials said.

Both the detainees, Rafan and Mohammad Sahad, hail from Kozhikode, they added.

According to police, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) intercepted the duo near the Kozhikode bus station, on their arrival from Bengaluru.

During the inspection, police checked their luggage and found a water heater.

After dismantling it, officers recovered 250 grams of MDMA and 99 LSD stamps concealed inside, police said.

Officials said the accused were drug peddlers who sourced narcotic substances from other states at lower prices and sold them at higher rates in Kerala.

The two were later handed over to Kozhikode Kasaba police, who arrested them after registering a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI TBA TBA ADB