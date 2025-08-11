Two arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 15 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons and seized mephedrone (MD), a synthetic stimulant drug, worth Rs 15 lakh from them in Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

Based on specific information, officials of the Kalachouki police station laid a trap near Cotton Green railway station on the Harbour Line in Central Mumbai and apprehended the duo, Sameer Ballar (42) and Mohammed Shakeel Khan (27) on Sunday (August 10), an official said.

Police recovered 77 grams of mephedrone, valued at Rs 15 lakh, from the duo who had come to sell the drug, he said. PTI DC RSY