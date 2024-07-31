Two arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 85 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 85 lakh and arrested two persons from different locations in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) unit at Kandivali apprehended a 38-year-old man with 38 grams of mephedrone on July 25 from suburban Dahisar, an official said.

During his interrogation, the name of one more person cropped up, he said.

Based on the information, a trap was laid near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) area on Wednesday afternoon and the second person was apprehended with 406 grams of the synthetic stimulant drug, said the official.

A total of 444 grams of the drug, valued at Rs 85 lakh, was recovered from both the accused, he said. PTI DC RSY