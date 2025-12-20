Two arrested with narcotics, arms in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Hanumangarh Police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and seized 6 kilograms of MD, 3 kg of opium, a pistol and three cartridges, officials said.

SP Hanumangarh Hari Shankar told reporters that this is the district's biggest-ever MD drug seizure.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a place on Bharatmala Road and arrested Santosh Bishnoi and Ramesh Chandra Bishnoi and recovered the narcotics and arms from their possession, the SP said.

The officer said Ramesh is a history-sheeter, and the police are interrogating the accused regarding their drug network and possible links. PTI SDA APL APL