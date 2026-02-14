Two arrested with over 12 kg of ganja from Kerala's Kochi

Kochi, Feb 14 (PTI) Two persons, including a West Bengal native, were arrested with over 12 kg of ganja from near Edappally here on Saturday, police said.

Kochi City police said it arrested Kasim Sardar (34), a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal, and Ajay Abhishek (24) -- a resident of Aluva here.

The Bengal native was involved in the ganja trade under the guise of a scrap dealer, police said.

The duo were arrested following a tip-off received by Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, it said.

A District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team led by Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner T D Sunil Kumar arrested the accused, police said. PTI HMP KH