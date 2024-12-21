Two arrested with pistols, cartridges in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Punjab Police has arrested two persons and recovered two pistols and cartridges from their possession, a top officer said on Saturday.

"In a major breakthrough, CI (Counter Intelligence) Pathankot apprehends two persons based on reliable input, leading to the recovery of 2 Glock pistols, 4 magazines, and 14 live cartridges of 9mm caliber," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway to uncover the source of the weapons and identify others who are part of the network, he said. PTI CHS DIV DIV