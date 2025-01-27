Two arrested with smack worth Rs 1.23 crore in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested with 615 grams of smack, estimated to be worth Rs 1.23 crore, in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.
A joint team of the Nanota police station and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force on Sunday arrested the accused, identified as Nawab alias Junaid and Md Usman, they said.
The police seized 615 grams of smack, two mobile phones, a car, and Rs 1,730 in cash from them.
A case has been registered against the accused at Nanota police station.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had purchased the smack from Moradabad at a low price and intended to sell it for a profit.
However, they were apprehended before completing the deal.
The smack is estimated to have a market value of Rs 1.23 crore, the police added.