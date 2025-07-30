Two Arunachal districts secure top position in PMMVY enrollment

Itanagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has made significant strides in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), with Anjaw and Pakke Kessang districts securing the top two positions nationally in percentage enrollment progress.

According to the latest report of the Union Women and Child Development ministry, released on July 25, Anjaw district achieved a remarkable 354 per cent of its indicative enrollment target, ranking first in India.

Pakke Kessang followed closely with 313 per cent, placing second nationwide.

The progress has propelled Arunachal Pradesh's overall performance in the PMMVY rankings, lifting the state from the bottom tier to the 6th position among all states and union territories.

Other districts of the state showing strong performance include Lower Dibang Valley (147%), Lower Siang (114%), and East Siang (61%), all of which have exceeded their set targets.

However, districts such as Shi-Yomi, Lower Subansiri, and Leparada reported less than 10% progress, prompting officials to intensify outreach and registration efforts in those areas.

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a centrally sponsored flagship scheme by the Women and Child Development ministry is designed to support pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The scheme is to provide maternity benefits to women belonging to socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society. The maternity benefit is to be provided to a woman for the first two living children, provided the second child is a girl.

With renewed focus on grassroots implementation and awareness campaigns, state authorities remain optimistic about closing the gaps and ensuring full coverage across all 28 districts. PTI UPL UPL RG