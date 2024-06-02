Two Arunachal ministers win assembly polls

Itanagar, Jun 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh RWD minister Honchung Ngandam and Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo were among the 32 BJP candidates who won the assembly polls on Sunday.

The counting of votes for 50 Assembly seats started at 6 am on Sunday.

Ngandam won from Ponchou-Wakka seat defeating independent candidate Holai Wangsa by a margin of 4,662 votes.

Nalo won from Nacho constituency defeating his opponent Tanga Byaling of Congress by a margin of 1,373 votes.

Newcomer Topin Ete won Aalo West seat on a BJP ticket defeating his rival Nyamo Ete of NPP by a margin of 1,951 votes.

BJP nominee Taniya Soki won the Daporijo seat defeating his nearest rival Dikto Yekar of NPP by 228 votes. Soki retained the seat.

Pani Taram of BJP won from Koloriang seat defeating his lone rival Kahfa Bengia of PPA by a margin of 10,550 votes. Bengia is the president of PPA.

Phurpa Tsering of BJP won from Dirang constituency defeating his lone rival Yeshi Tsewang of NPP by 1,202 votes.

Tai Nikio of BJP won from Nyapin seat defeating his only opponent Tadar Mangku of PPA by 1,182 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA Ojing Tasing retained the Pangin seat defeating his nearest rival Tapang Taloh of NCP by 2,594 votes.

PPA candidate Nabam Vivek won the Doimukh constituency defeating his nearest rival sitting BJP MLA Tana Hali Tara by a margin of 2,530 votes.

Namgey Tsering of NPP won the strategic Tawang seat defeating his lone rival Tsering Dorjee of BJP by a margin of 996 votes.

The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won a majority in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Counting of votes is underway for 50 seats for which elections were held in the northeastern state along with Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The rest 10 seats were won by the saffron party uncontested. PTI UPL UPL RG