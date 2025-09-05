Two Arunachal teachers win national award, Khandu congratulates them

Itanagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Two educators from Arunachal Pradesh have been conferred with the National Teachers' Award this year, drawing praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their exemplary contributions to education and society.

Dr Proshanto Kumar Saha, faculty of Psychology at Rajiv Gandhi University, was recognised for his academic excellence and social commitment.

"For more than 14 years, Dr Saha has inspired students with his expertise in forensic and neuropsychology, while also building institutions like the Neuropsychology Lab and supporting child abuse victims with compassion. His recognition is truly well-deserved, reflecting both academic brilliance and a deep commitment to society," Khandu said in a post on X.

Equally inspiring is the journey of Nang Ekthani Mounglang, Headmistress of Pachin Government Secondary School, near here.

Two years ago, the school struggled with a pass percentage of just 27. Under her leadership, ICT classrooms were introduced, co-curricular activities were encouraged, and community participation was strengthened. The efforts paid off with an 81 per cent pass rate in 2024 and a landmark 100 per cent result this year, the first government school in the state capital to achieve the feat.

Congratulating her, the chief minister said, "Her extraordinary leadership has now been recognised with her being conferred the National Teachers' Award, on Teachers' Day. Congratulations, Ms Mounglang! Your work shows how one teacher's vision can transform not just a school, but an entire community." The awards were presented in New Delhi by the President of India on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

This year, 75 teachers across the country were honoured by the Ministry of Education for their outstanding contributions to shaping young minds. PTI UPL UPL RG