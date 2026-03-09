Two Asian elephants electrocuted in Andhra's Tirupati

Yerravaripalem (Andhra Pradesh), March 9 (PTI) Two elephants died of electrocution on Monday, allegedly after coming into contact with illegal electric snares near Talakona Reserve forest in Tirupati district, the forest department said.

The elephants, said to be around 12 years old, were found dead this morning in Talakona South Beat of Bhakarapeta range, around 450 metres from the Reserve Forest boundary.

“Two sub-adult Asian elephants died after coming into contact with illegal electric snares laid near agricultural fields outside the forest boundary,” Tirupati District Forest Officer (DFO) V Saibaba told PTI.

Preliminary examination revealed that the elephants died due to electrocution after touching aluminium conducting wires connected to a 33/11 kV transmission line, which were allegedly laid around farms.

According to the official, the elephants are residents of the Talakona Reserve Forest and were known to occasionally venture into nearby agricultural lands.

However, their movement had largely remained confined to the interior forest areas over the past three months, he said.

The DFO further said on Sunday night, the jumbos reportedly came out of the forest through the old Saibulapalle route towards agricultural fields located near the forest fringe.

While passing through the fields, the animals encountered the electrified snares connected to the transmission line and died instantaneously due to electrocution, he said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this connection.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this connection.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Project Elephant guidelines, a committee headed by the DFO has been constituted.